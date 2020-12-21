Man shot when gunman opens fire at North Side home, police say

San Antonio police investigate a shooting around 3 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in the 1500 block of Viewridge Drive on the North Side.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a person who they say opened fire on a home, striking a man inside.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Viewridge Drive on the North Side.

Police said a person drove to the home in a dark-colored SUV, got out of the vehicle, pulled out a gun and opened fire toward the home.

A 22-year-old man who was inside the home was struck in the leg. He was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

The gunman fled the shooting and remains at large, police said.

Neighbors were able to give police a video of the shooting, which remains under investigation.

