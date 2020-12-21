Search underway for missing 9-year-old boy in San Antonio, police say

Jovon Eugene Simpson was last seen Sunday in the 7000 block of Marbach Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a missing 9-year-old boy in San Antonio, according to San Antonio police.

Jovon Simpson was last seen Sunday in the 7000 block of Marbach Road.

He’s described as having curly ear top hair and was last seen wearing a maroon hat, blue and black hoodie, camouflage pants and red and black shoes.

Anyone with more information on Simpson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.

