Sheriff’s office seeks missing woman, 90, last seen in northeast Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 90-year-old woman last seen in northeast Bexar County.

According to a post by the sheriff’s office on Facebook, Eldora Criswell was last seen driving her gray 2005 Hyundai Elantra around 3 p.m., Saturday, at the Army Residence Community, which is located at 7400 Crestway.

The BCSO said Criswell has a medical condition that requires medication, and she typically wears plain pants, a plain shirt and tennis shoes.

She is described as being 5 feet tall, weighs 130 pounds, has brown eyes and white hair. Her vehicle also has a Texas plate that reads, “DM4Y569.”

If you have any information on Criswell’s whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210)335-6000.

