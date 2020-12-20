72ºF

Sheriff’s office seeks missing woman, 90, last seen in northeast Bexar County

Eldora Criswell was last seen Saturday driving around the Army Residence Community

Image courtesy fo the Bexar County Sheriff's office.
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 90-year-old woman last seen in northeast Bexar County.

According to a post by the sheriff’s office on Facebook, Eldora Criswell was last seen driving her gray 2005 Hyundai Elantra around 3 p.m., Saturday, at the Army Residence Community, which is located at 7400 Crestway.

The BCSO said Criswell has a medical condition that requires medication, and she typically wears plain pants, a plain shirt and tennis shoes.

She is described as being 5 feet tall, weighs 130 pounds, has brown eyes and white hair. Her vehicle also has a Texas plate that reads, “DM4Y569.”

If you have any information on Criswell’s whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210)335-6000.

