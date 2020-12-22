Texas EquuSearch searching for possibly ‘disoriented’ man who disappeared nearly 2 weeks ago

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for a 32-year-old man who disappeared in the 2000 block of Lake Crystal Street on Dec. 11.

Officials said Samuel Reyes might be confused or disoriented.

Reyes is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

He has shoulder length, curly brown hair and a mustache and goatee. He also has a scar on his inner-left bicep.

Reyes was last seen wearing a dark blue, form-fitting shirt and blue jeans. He may have been wearing a faded gray Quicksilver cap and a faded gray backpack.

Anyone with any information on Reyes’ whereabouts is asked to call Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500 or San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.