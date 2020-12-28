Human remains found at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston

SAN ANTONIO – Human skeletal remains were found Sunday night at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, officials said.

According to a news release, the remains were found near Salado Creek in the northeast part of the installation by some people who were walking in the area.

The news release said there are no active missing person cases at JBSA and there is no danger to JBSA residents or the community.

JBSA officials and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations are coordinating with local law enforcement on the investigation.