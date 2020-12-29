74ºF

Have you seen this girl? San Antonio police say she was last seen on the city’s West Side

Juliana Martes Juarez was last seen on Sunday, police say

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Image courtesy of the San Antonio Police Department.
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on the city’s West Side.

Police say Juliana Martes Juarez was last seen in the 7500 block of Westlyn Drive on Sunday.

Juarez has a diagnosed medical condition that requires a doctor’s care, police said.

Juarez is described as being 4 feet and 11 inches tall, weighs 97 pounds, has brown eyes and blonde hair.

If you have seen or may know the whereabouts of Juarez, contact The San Antonio Police Department’s missing persons unit at (210) 207-7660.

