Local doctor among the first to administer COVID-19 vaccine to patients aged 65 and older

SAN ANTONIO – A local doctor is among the first in Bexar County to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to the community.

Dr. Derin Patel, with Hillside Primary Care, said he has given out of the first of two doses to patients aged 65 or older.

Patel’s message to the community was to get the vaccine as it will aide in stopping the spread of the virus.

Just like other facilities and pharmacies administering the vaccine to critical populations, Patel gave out doses to individuals with appointments only.

