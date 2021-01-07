Medical Examiner identifies man hit, killed by car while crossing far West Side street

Man hit, killed by car while crossing far West Side street, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – Update:

The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a man that was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing a far West Side street earlier this week.

Christopher Clark, 38, died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the ME’s Office.

The incident happened around 8 p.m., Wednesday, in the 2400 block of Hunt Lane, just west of Loop 410.

Clark was pronounced dead at the scene and no charges have been filed in the incident.

Original:

A man was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing a far West Side street, San Antonio police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened at 8 p.m. in the 2400 block of Hunt Lane, just west of Loop 410.

Police said the victim, a man in his 30s, was crossing the street, stopped, looked down and kept walking across the street before he was hit by the car.

The driver of the car that hit that man stopped to help him and is not expected to face charges.

Police said first responders arrived and tried to save the man’s life, but he died at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for new details when they become available.

Related: Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of NW Side taco shop