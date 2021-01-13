4 people killed in house fire near New Braunfels

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – Four people were killed in a house fire Wednesday near New Braunfels.

According to a news release from the county fire marshal’s office, the victims include an 8-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, an 18-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man.

Another person who lived at the residence escaped the fire, officials said. A sixth person who lives in the home wasn’t there at the time of the fire.

When fire crews arrived at the home in the 300 Block of Leisure Village near New Braunfels, they found the residence fully engulfed in flames and the four victims trapped inside the residence.

The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, along with four fire and EMS departments, responded to the fire.

The names of the victims haven’t been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, however it doesn’t appear to be suspicious at this time, officials said.

The American Red Cross has been called in for assistance.