Some tips to help get 2021 more organized

Many of us could use a hand getting the clutter under control.

“The new year is a great time to consider decluttering your home. The best way to be successful is to start with one small area of your home, get that in tip-top shape, and that’ll give you the motivation to tackle other areas,” said Co-Founder of Angie’s List, Angie Hicks.

To set yourself up for success, start with a spot where the items themselves will indicate whether they should be kept, or tossed.

“I always say, if it’s overwhelming, start small. Start with a drawer or a cupboard. Don’t tackle those boxes of memories that you’ve been collecting of your kids for the last 18 years. That is generally the very last project that I would do because everything has an emotional tie,” owner of Baer Essentials Home Organization, Maria Baer said.

“Pantries are a great spot to start because things expire,” Baer said. “Check those expiration dates, pitch anything that is past its prime and when you’re wanting to get started with an organizing project, take everything out of the space. Literally everything. Wipe it all clean, start with that clean slate and determine what really deserves to be back in that space and, like I said, donate things, pitch things that no longer make sense for your lifestyle or where you’re at.”

After you have done that, then you’re ready to start filling the space back up, be sure to do so with thoughtful intention.

“Final piece of advice is shop for containers last, once you know what is going back in that space,” said Baer.

Seeing an organized and uncluttered finished product will give you the satisfaction and confidence to keep going.

For last, regardless of how logical you’re trying to be, there still may be spaces in your home that can seem overwhelming to organize, so don’t be afraid to call in the pros when you need to. They can create the plan, handle the clean out, and give some great tips for what to do with those items that you’re ready to let go of.