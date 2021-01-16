Have a long weekend? Grab the fishing rods, it’s trout time in Texas!

SAN ANTONIO – Even though the holiday season has come and gone, Texas Parks and Wildlife officials are continuing to give the gift of stocked ponds and lakes.

Since Dec. 2, local fishing hot spots, including four in San Antonio, have been getting stocked with rainbow trout as part of the department’s stocking program.

A long weekend means more time for fishing! Check out our trout stocking schedule at https://t.co/8UxAxRMEdo#TexasFishing pic.twitter.com/Am0uYh2aJf — TX Parks & Wildlife (@TPWDnews) January 16, 2021

Tried your luck at some local ponds and lakes yet?

Currently, four San Antonio waterways are stocked annually by TPWD officials:

Earl Scott Pond

Live Oak City

Miller’s Pond

Southside Lions Park (Hi-Lions)

For directions, stocking dates and tips, click here.

Related: 20,000+ rainbow trout to be stocked in New Braunfels