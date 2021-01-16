63ºF

Have a long weekend? Grab the fishing rods, it’s trout time in Texas!

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials are continuing to stock area lakes, ponds

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Even though the holiday season has come and gone, Texas Parks and Wildlife officials are continuing to give the gift of stocked ponds and lakes.

Since Dec. 2, local fishing hot spots, including four in San Antonio, have been getting stocked with rainbow trout as part of the department’s stocking program.

Tried your luck at some local ponds and lakes yet?

Currently, four San Antonio waterways are stocked annually by TPWD officials:

  • Earl Scott Pond
  • Live Oak City
  • Miller’s Pond
  • Southside Lions Park (Hi-Lions)

For directions, stocking dates and tips, click here.

