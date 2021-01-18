Woman facing DWI charges after crashing sedan into SUV on Northwest Side, police say

San Antonio police respond to a crash on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in the 2300 block of Babcock Road, near Wurzbach Road on the Northwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is facing charges of driving while intoxicated after San Antonio police said she caused a rollover crash that sent one person to the hospital.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Babcock Road, near Wurzbach Road on the Northwest Side.

Police said the woman was driving a sedan and struck an SUV, causing it to rollover.

One person in the SUV was transported to University Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

While officers processed the scene, a male driver in a Ford Mustang drove through flares on the street. Police said that driver was detained for possible DWI charges.

SAPD, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS were on the scene of the crash.

