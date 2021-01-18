SAPD investigating after body found on Loop 410 access road on Northwest Side

Police said a body was found just before 4:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in the 5600 block of Kenwick Street at the access road of Northwest Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating the scene where a body was found on a Loop 410 access road on the Northwest Side.

Police said the body was found just before 4:30 a.m. Monday in the 5600 block of Kenwick Street at the access road of Northwest Loop 410, not far from Bandera Road.

The access road remains closed as several investigators process the scene.

Details about the incident are unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

