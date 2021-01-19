Tesla to hire ‘specialists’ to ‘address social media escalations’ directed at CEO Elon Musk

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin. In a tweet Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, Musk said he once considered selling the electric car maker to Apple, but the iPhone makers CEO Tim Cook blew off the meeting. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Tesla is hiring and you don’t need to be a rocket scientist to get this gig.

The electric vehicle and clean energy company is set to be headquartered in Texas and Nevada following a move from California, according to a report by The BBC.

The company is also hiring “energy customer support specialists” to address social media escalations directed at the Company’s CEO, Elon Musk.

The role is a full-time remote position and employees are eligible for full-company benefits.

According to the job posting on Tesla’s website, the specialists will handle various customer issues while delivering “world-class customer service.”

“The role of a specialist is to resolve or escalate complaints through appropriate channels and address social media escalations directed at the CEO with critical thinking,” the job posting states. “Deliver on Tesla Measures of Excellence, perform other duties and assignments including administrative, special projects.”

Additionally, specialists will support general call center functions that “reinforce the mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.”

Musk, who moved to Texas and became to world’s richest man, is known to have an eccentric personality both online and in-person.

This position may even include memes, as one of Tesla’s “Easter eggs” involves sending customers a meme upon completion of the down payment for vehicle-related financing.

