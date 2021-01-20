Barrier-breaking Bexar County constable calls on new leaders to share representation message

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Precinct 4 Constable Kathryn Brown knows what it’s like to break barriers, and she called Wednesday’s presidential inauguration another milestone.

Brown recently became the first Black woman ever to be elected as a Bexar County constable.

Brown, who was sworn in earlier this month, credits civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr as an inspiration.

Another person she says inspires her is newly inaugurated Vice President Kamala Harris.

Brown says leaders must share the message that representation is important.

“Not only do they have a voice, but they have an appearance. Just look at me and let that be your model that if she can do it, so can I,” Brown said.

Brown said one of her main focuses is community service, and when it’s safer to do so, she looks forward to visiting schools and sharing that message with the younger generation.