San Antonio’s best Bernie Sanders memes after inauguration photo goes viral

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve been on social media since Wednesday’s inauguration, you’ve probably scrolled past many memes of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

An image of Sanders in a mask and mittens and sitting in the audience at the inauguration quickly went viral and now people are photoshopping the senator into a variety of circumstances.

Some of San Antonio’s landmark entities, trendy restaurants and even universities have joined the Sanders meme train and people are loving it.

“Elmer, I am once again asking for you to please watch the leg” Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Thursday, January 21, 2021

San Antonio Zoo shared their Sanders meme Thursday afternoon, showing him seated next to Elmer, the porcupine.

And of course, Bernie was also photoshopped at the Alamo, pictured below.

Screenshot of Bernie Sanders photoshopped at the Alamo. (Screenshot via @saysAdri on Twitter) (Twitter)

KSAT 12 had to get in on the fun too:

Sen. Sanders photoshopped at the KSAT 12 headquarters in San Antonio. (KSAT)

Don’t worry, there’s plenty more where that came from:

Waiting on SAMA’s new exhibition to open so I can visit like... #berniesanders Our next exhibition “No Ocean’s Between Us” opens February 12. We’re almost there! Posted by San Antonio Museum of Art on Thursday, January 21, 2021

Perfect day for social distancing Posted by Hemisfair on Thursday, January 21, 2021

Only San Antonio folks will get it. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yZT9e6AGhC — Brenda Lee (@brenduh_L) January 21, 2021

Waiting for the pandemic to be over so I can visit Ruby City like... #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/L5FcD73oxi — Ruby City (@RubyCityArt) January 21, 2021

Waiting for Fiesta 2021 🎊 #fiesta2021 🎊| Christine Rodriguez Posted by Fiesta San Antonio on Thursday, January 21, 2021

And don’t worry — if you have an idea for a Bernie meme that hasn’t yet been created, there’s a website that can help you make it.

I made a website where you can put bernie in places using google maps street view. Enjoy!https://t.co/UfY5g9xU2k pic.twitter.com/8rstiEXOHf — nick (@nick_sawhney) January 21, 2021

Nick Sawhney, an NYU grad student, created this website that generates Bernie memes with help from Google Maps. All you’ll need to do is type in a location, click “submit” and you’ll have your meme!

RELATED: Bernie Sanders and his mittens launch inauguration memes