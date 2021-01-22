Chick-fil-A adds spicy chicken sandwich to menu for limited time

SAN ANTONIO – Another spicy chicken sandwich is coming to San Antonio.

Chick-fil-A is kicking off 2021 by adding a grilled spicy chicken deluxe sandwich to the menu for a limited time.

The sandwich will be available at participating restaurants nationwide, including San Antonio, according to Chick-fil-A officials, who said it’s the first time a limited-edition entrée has been added to the menu since the summer of 2019.

“We know guests are looking to add more variety to their meals, especially after a year where new food experiences were limited. The Grilled Spicy Deluxe offers the spicy flavors our guests have come to know and love, now available in a grilled option,” said Chick-fil-A director of menu and packaging Leslie Neslage.

“We dedicate an average of 18 to 24 months to testing a new item before adding it to the national menu, and the Grilled Spicy Deluxe received positive feedback when it was previously tested in select markets,” Neslage said.

The grilled spicy deluxe sandwich will feature grilled chicken marinated in a spicy seasoning, served on a toasted multigrain brioche bun with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato.

A new limited-time, cool and creamy cilantro lime sauce which has been created specifically to go with the new sandwich will also be available.

Hungry hopefuls can expect the new sandwich to hit menus starting Jan. 25.

Hard to believe that Popeyes chicken sandwich craze was already 2 years ago.

Related: