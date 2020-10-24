Chick-fil-A sauces to be sold in select retailers nationwide in 2021

Beginning next year, Chick-fil-A fans won’t have to go to the restaurant to get some of their favorite sauces.

The restaurant chain announced earlier this week that 16-ounce bottles of its signature Chick-fil-A sauce and Polynesian sauce will be available for purchase nationwide at select retailers.

The sauces can be purchased at "Publix, Kroger, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, with a nationwide rollout scheduled for early 2021,” according to the company.

San Antonio residents can currently purchase 8-ounce bottles of the sauces while placing an order for curbside or delivery from the Chick-fil-A app at select restaurants. However, customers are still encouraged to check with the restaurant for availability.

The sauces will be priced around $3.49 per bottle, and with every purchase, all royalties Chick-fil-A receives will be donated to the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures™ Scholarship Initiative.

