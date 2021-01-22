San Marcos police make arrest after first murder of 2021

SAN MARCOS, Texas – San Marcos police arrested a 59-year-old man connected with the murder of a 33-year-old man at a local hotel.

Officers were called to the Econo Lodge Hotel and found a man dead inside one of the rooms on Tuesday night.

Officials identified the victim as Andreas Mihanpoor.

An investigation led officers to the suspect, Melvin George Nicholas Jr., and an arrest warrant was issued for his arrest, police said.

Nicholas was arrested and taken to the Hays County Jail. A bond has not been set.

An autopsy report from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office is pending in the case.

Police say this is the first homicide in San Marcos in 2021. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Spriegel at 512-753-2369 or email sspriegel@sanmarcostx.gov.