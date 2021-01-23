Were you logged out of your Facebook account on Friday? This is why.

FILE - In this April 30, 2019, file photo, Facebook stickers are laid out on a table at F8, Facebook's developer conference in San Jose, Calif. Ever since Russian agents and other opportunists abused its platform in an attempt to manipulate the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Facebook has insisted, repeatedly, that its learned its lesson and is no longer a conduit for misinformation, voter suppression and election disruption. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

If you were logged out of your Facebook account overnight, the social media network says you’re not alone.

Many Facebook users reported being automatically logged out of their accounts on Friday night and having to re-login for access.

The social media network said in a statement that it was “working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible” but didn’t specify what caused the unexpected logouts.

We’re looking into reports of people being logged out and having to log in again to access their Facebook accounts. We’re working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience. Posted by Facebook App on Friday, January 22, 2021

Many users then flocked to Twitter, using the hashtags #FacebookDown and #SoFacebook, to see if others were affected. The Twitter threads gained traction and became a trending topic in the U.S.

Fortunately, as of Saturday morning, Facebook said the mass logout issues have been resolved, and were due to a “configuration change.” Further details on what caused the issue are still limited at this time.

Facebook also gave thanks to engineers for their quick efforts to fix the problem and for patiently trying to explain what led to the logouts.

Heard it was a "configuration change" and is now resolved. 👏👏👏 to the engineers who fixed the issue and patiently tried to explain what that means to us to no avail. Posted by Facebook App on Saturday, January 23, 2021

All should be up and running as it should now for Facebook users. Happy Facebooking!

RELATED: Margarita deliveries and murder hornets: The top 20 stories shared on KSAT’s Facebook page this year