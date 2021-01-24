Man, 43, found dead in car in apartment complex parking lot, Seguin police say

SEGUIN, Texas – An investigation is underway after a 43-year-old man was found dead in his vehicle in the parking lot of his apartment complex, according to Seguin Police Department.

The incident happened around 3:40 p.m., Saturday in the 800 block of W. Kingsbury at the Stagecoach Apartments.

Officers were initially dispatched for a possible suicide. However upon arrival, they found the deceased man in his vehicle. The man has since been identified as Sam Flores Wallace Jr, according to officials.

Justice of the Peace Sheryl Sachtleben pronounced Wallace Jr. dead at the scene and ordered an autopsy due to the suspicious nature of the death, police said.

An investigation is still underway and anyone with more information is urged to contact the Seguin police at (830) 379-2123 or the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-8477.

