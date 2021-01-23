Medical Examiner identifies man found dead on Loop 410 access road on Northwest Side

Police said a body was found just before 4:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in the 5600 block of Kenwick Street at the access road of Northwest Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO – A 26-year-old man’s body that was found on a Loop 410 access road on the Northwest Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner.

Gonzalo Conde-Santiago died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the ME’s Office.

He was found around 4:30 a.m., Monday, in the 5600 block of Kenwick Street at the access road of Northwest Loop 410, not far from Bandera Road.

Details surrounding what happened to Conde-Santiago are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

