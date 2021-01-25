Gov. Abbott says during keynote that he wants to make Texas a ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary State’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference where he provided an update to Texas' response to COVID-19, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN – Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he aims to make Texas a “Second Amendment Sanctuary State,” to ensure that no government officials can take guns away from owners in the Lone Star State.

Abbott discussed his reasoning during a keynote presentation hosted by the Texas Public Policy Foundation on Jan. 17.

Aside from expanding Telemedicine in the state, Abbott said he wanted to ensure that all Texans will have insurance coverage for preexisting conditions and expanded on his views on gun control in the state.

“The third, is a free-er Texas, let me expand on this: We want to basically erect a fortress that will ensure that Texas will be governmentally protected in a way that safeguards the core liberties that we are supposed to enjoy,” Abbott said during the presentation.

Abbott said that he believed it was essential to secure the core liberties for state residents expressed in The U.S. Constitution.

“We talked about this a little bit in the way that we approached the last session, where we passed this constitutional amendment safeguarding your taxation situation to make sure you would never subject to an income tax, Abbott said. “I want to achieve that same thing with regard to your constitutional rights. For example, I want to make sure that Texas become a Second Amendment Sanctuary State, so that no government official at any level can come and take your gun away from you, despite those people that say ‘heck yes we’re going to take your gun away,’ we’re going to say ‘heck no you cannot take people guns away in Texas.’”

Abbott said he also hopes to incorporate civics into the state’s public school curriculum and expanded on his views of the second amendment, adding that there has been a “cancellation” of conservative speech that he believed were “unconstitutional.”

