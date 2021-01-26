Special Olympics postpones 2021 Summer Games at Morgan’s Wonderland due to COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – The 2021 Special Olympics Summer Games scheduled at Morgan’s Wonderland for April 29 through May 2 have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials with Special Olympics Texas announced Tuesday.

The decision was made to “ensure the safety and health of all attendees,” Special Olympics Texas CEO Tim Martin said.

“Naturally, we’re disappointed that the lingering coronavirus outbreak has altered plans for the 2021 Summer Games,” said Ron Morander, CEO of the Morgan’s Wonderland Inclusion Foundation.

A decision on a later date will be determined and updates on the Summer Games will be available at https://www.sotx.org/summergames.

In the meantime, after being closed for approximately a year because of COVID-19, Morgan’s Wonderland plans to reopen to guests on March 5.

Guests will be required to wear face masks, practice physical-distancing, consume food and snacks in designated areas and use hand-sanitizing stations throughout the park, Morander said.

Since there will be capacity limits on the number of guests admitted to Morgan’s Wonderland, all guests will be required to purchase admission tickets online at www.MorgansWonderland.com/admissions before visiting.