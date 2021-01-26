Target giving $500 bonus to frontline employees

A Target employee returns shopping carts from the parking lot, in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 16, 2020. American shoppers ramped up their spending on store purchases by a record 17.7% from April to May, delivering a dose of energy for retailers that have been reeling since the coronavirus shut down businesses, flattened the economy and paralyzed consumers during the previous two months. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

SAN ANTONIO – Target officials have announced that front-line employees who have been working hard in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic will be rewarded with a bonus.

The retailer announced Monday that it’s giving $500 bonuses to all hourly team members in stores, distribution centers, headquarters and field-based offices.

Target bumped starting pay to $15 an hour across the U.S. in July of last year.

Front-line team members were also given a one-time recognition bonus of $200 at the end of July 2020 “to thank them for providing essential services to our guests throughout the coronavirus pandemic,” according to a press release.

“We were impacted by so many things this [past] year—including my husband being laid off, leaving my salary to provide for us and our children. The bonus that Target provided relieved some of the stress we were experiencing as a family. It also made me continue to believe in the work I do every day for my team and community,” Dallas-based Target team leader Brooke Starling was quoted as saying in the company’s press release.

Target officials announced that they plan to extend coronavirus benefits in 2021 to help team members navigate the pandemic.

“That includes waiving our absenteeism policy for coronavirus-related illness, providing free access to health care through virtual doctor visits for all team members, a 30-day paid leave for vulnerable team members, free backup care to all U.S.-based team members, mental health support through free counseling sessions, and more,” according to a press release.

Target currently has 57 jobs available in the San Antonio area within a 35-mile radius, according to the company’s website.

