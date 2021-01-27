Pre-K 4 SA enrollment opens for 2021-2022 school year

SAN ANTONIO – Pre-K 4 SA will open prekindergarten enrollment for its 2021-2022 school year on Feb. 1 for its four education centers and the Gardendale Early Learning Program, which teaches children in Pre-K through second grade.

The application process serves families of 4-year-olds who are born on or before Sept. 1 on a first-come, first-served basis.

Parents of eligible students can apply online starting Feb. 1 or call the enrollment hotline at 210-206-7735.

Pre-K 4 SA follows the Texas Education Agency (TEA) eligibility requirements offering free early childhood education to qualifying students and also accepts tuition-paying students on a sliding scale basis for those who do not meet TEA eligibility requirements. Each of the four education centers will be filled as qualifying applications are received, officials said in a news release.

Accepted applicants will be notified by email beginning Feb. 7. Notifications will continue each Monday as space is available at each center. Enrollment at the four education centers is limited.

Pre-K 4 SA will provide assistance to families who may need help finding other high-quality pre-kindergarten options if there are not enough seats at a Pre-K 4 SA center.