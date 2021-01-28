51ºF

Community mourns Comal County Sheriff’s Office detective who died suddenly

Detective Christopher Parra had worked with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office since 2015

KSAT Digital Staff

Detective Christopher Parra
Detective Christopher Parra (Comal County Sheriff's Office)

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – The community is mourning a Comal County Sheriff’s Office detective who died suddenly.

Detective Christopher Parra started his career with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office in 2015. He was also a combat Marine veteran who was honorably discharged in 2014 as a sergeant.

“Please keep his family, friends, and co-workers in your thoughts and prayers. We will remember him always,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Many left their condolences on the post and shared messages of love and support.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

