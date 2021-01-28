Community mourns Comal County Sheriff’s Office detective who died suddenly

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – The community is mourning a Comal County Sheriff’s Office detective who died suddenly.

Detective Christopher Parra started his career with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office in 2015. He was also a combat Marine veteran who was honorably discharged in 2014 as a sergeant.

“Please keep his family, friends, and co-workers in your thoughts and prayers. We will remember him always,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Many left their condolences on the post and shared messages of love and support.

Funeral arrangements are pending.