Medical Examiner identifies four people killed in house fire near New Braunfels

The remains of a house near New Braunfels after it caught fire.

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – Four people killed in a house fire near New Braunfels earlier this month have been identified by the Travis County Medical Examiner.

The victims of the fire were identified as 44-year old Jose Selvera,18-year old Julissa Selvera, 16-year old, Abigail Soto, and 8-year old Allen Selvera, according to the ME’s Office.

The fire happened Wednesday, Jan. 13, at a home in the 300 Block of Leisure Village.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they said the home was fully engulfed in flames. The four victims were trapped inside, but one person was able to escape safely, according to officials.

The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, along with four fire and EMS departments, responded to the house fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

