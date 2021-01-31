More than 30 Texas Reserve Security Forces Airmen to return to JBSA-Lackland on Sunday

More than 30 defenders with the 433rd Security Forces Squadron, 433rd Airlift Wing, are scheduled to return home on Sunday from a six-month deployment to Southwest Asia.

These Reserve Citizen Airmen were mobilized to support ongoing United States Central Command operations, according to a news release. They’ll return Sunday afternoon to Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland.

The 433rd Security Forces Squadron “trains unit members to meet wartime mission requirements while providing support assistance to its active duty counterparts,” as stated in a news release.

The squadron also deploys security forces personnel, who provide Air Base defense, physical security, law enforcement and resource protection missions in any climate or location, officials say.

