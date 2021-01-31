66ºF

More than 30 Texas Reserve Security Forces Airmen to return to JBSA-Lackland on Sunday

The airmen are returning from a six-month deployment to Southwest Asia.

Stock image of Air Force aircraft. Photo by USAF
More than 30 defenders with the 433rd Security Forces Squadron, 433rd Airlift Wing, are scheduled to return home on Sunday from a six-month deployment to Southwest Asia.

These Reserve Citizen Airmen were mobilized to support ongoing United States Central Command operations, according to a news release. They’ll return Sunday afternoon to Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland.

The 433rd Security Forces Squadron “trains unit members to meet wartime mission requirements while providing support assistance to its active duty counterparts,” as stated in a news release.

The squadron also deploys security forces personnel, who provide Air Base defense, physical security, law enforcement and resource protection missions in any climate or location, officials say.

