Dead hydrant, faulty line create challenge while putting out South Side house fire, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters were able to overcome a handful of challenges while dealing with a South Side house fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire was called in around 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of West Harlan Avenue, not far from Interstate 35 and East Southcross.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames showing on the left side of the home along with underneath the house and in the attic.

Fire officials said they were able to put out the fire, even with a few challenges. Firefighters encountered a dead fire hydrant and then the line they were using had a hole in it, so they had to use a different line, authorities said.

A family of six lives inside the home and they all made it safely out. They will now be staying with relatives for the time being, firefirefighters said.

Investigators have been called to help determine the exact cause of the fire. A damage estimate was not given.