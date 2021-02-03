San Antonio restaurants with takeout deals for Super Bowl Sunday

Wings and fries from SA Seafood (Embark Marketing); pizza and wings from Volare (Embark Marketing); tacos from The Jerk Shack (Jason Risner).

SAN ANTONIO – Super Bowl LV — when the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa — will hit differently this Sunday as COVID-19 continues its spread in the U.S.

But there are ways to celebrate football’s biggest day of the year while trying to stay safe from the virus, thanks to takeout deals from San Antonio restaurants.

From pizza to barbecue to Tex-Mex to seafood, local eateries are offering specials on meals and family platters for a socially distanced Super Bowl-watching party at home.

It’s a way to make sure no COVID-19 penalty flags are thrown — especially since Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said it’s crucial that the Super Bowl doesn’t turn into a super spreader.

He said when it comes to Super Bowl parties during the pandemic, people should “just lay low and cool it,” the Associated Press reported.

“You don’t want parties with people that you haven’t had much contact with,” he told NBC’s “Today” show. “You just don’t know if they’re infected, so, as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it.”

For those looking to tackle a mean, delicious big game spread at home, here are some takeout options from San Antonio restaurants and chains. Know of more options? Let us know in the comment section below.

Alamo BBQ Co. , 511 E. Grayson St., 210-994-8099: The “Super Sports Package” with brisket, peach-glazed baby back ribs, banana pudding, beef queso, bacon-wrapped jalapenos, sausage links and choice of two sides will be available through Feb. 14. It costs $74.99 and can feed three to four people. Order online , 511 E. Grayson St., 210-994-8099: The “Super Sports Package” with brisket, peach-glazed baby back ribs, banana pudding, beef queso, bacon-wrapped jalapenos, sausage links and choice of two sides will be available through Feb. 14. It costs $74.99 and can feed three to four people. Order online here

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. , 406 Navarro St., 210-224-4867: The restaurant on the River Walk is offering 10% off pre-ordered party platters to-go, according to its , 406 Navarro St., 210-224-4867: The restaurant on the River Walk is offering 10% off pre-ordered party platters to-go, according to its website . Those interested should call ahead and mention the offer.

Dough Pizzeria Napoletana, 6989 Blanco Road, 979-6565: Dough teased a sneak peek of its Sunday Football bundle in a Facebook post on Jan. 28. The post said people can sign up for the newsletter or email their name to customercare@doughpizzeria.com for more information on the deal. Dough has other bundles listed on its takeout menu 6989 Blanco Road, 979-6565: Dough teased a sneak peek of its Sunday Football bundle in a Facebook post on Jan. 28. The post said people can sign up for the newsletter or email their name to customercare@doughpizzeria.com for more information on the deal. Dough has other bundles listed on its takeout menu online

