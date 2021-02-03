San Antonio restaurants with takeout deals for Super Bowl Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – Super Bowl LV — when the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa — will hit differently this Sunday as COVID-19 continues its spread in the U.S.
But there are ways to celebrate football’s biggest day of the year while trying to stay safe from the virus, thanks to takeout deals from San Antonio restaurants.
From pizza to barbecue to Tex-Mex to seafood, local eateries are offering specials on meals and family platters for a socially distanced Super Bowl-watching party at home.
It’s a way to make sure no COVID-19 penalty flags are thrown — especially since Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said it’s crucial that the Super Bowl doesn’t turn into a super spreader.
He said when it comes to Super Bowl parties during the pandemic, people should “just lay low and cool it,” the Associated Press reported.
“You don’t want parties with people that you haven’t had much contact with,” he told NBC’s “Today” show. “You just don’t know if they’re infected, so, as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it.”
For those looking to tackle a mean, delicious big game spread at home, here are some takeout options from San Antonio restaurants and chains. Know of more options? Let us know in the comment section below.
- Alamo BBQ Co., 511 E. Grayson St., 210-994-8099: The “Super Sports Package” with brisket, peach-glazed baby back ribs, banana pudding, beef queso, bacon-wrapped jalapenos, sausage links and choice of two sides will be available through Feb. 14. It costs $74.99 and can feed three to four people. Order online here.
- Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., 406 Navarro St., 210-224-4867: The restaurant on the River Walk is offering 10% off pre-ordered party platters to-go, according to its website. Those interested should call ahead and mention the offer.
- Dough Pizzeria Napoletana, 6989 Blanco Road, 979-6565: Dough teased a sneak peek of its Sunday Football bundle in a Facebook post on Jan. 28. The post said people can sign up for the newsletter or email their name to customercare@doughpizzeria.com for more information on the deal. Dough has other bundles listed on its takeout menu online.
Sneak peek at our Sunday Football bundle 👀👀👀 Visit our website to sign up for our newsletter for more information! Or...Posted by Dough Pizzeria Napoletana on Thursday, January 28, 2021
- Hooters, multiple locations: The MVP bundle is available for curbside, takeout, and delivery at participating locations only. The bundle includes 42 wings and your choice of two sides — curly fries, fried pickles or tots — for $39.99. The deal is available from now through Sunday.
- The Jerk Shack, 117 Matyear St., 210-776-7780: The Jerk Shack’s family packs can feed groups of six. They include Jerk Ribs with four sides at $55, Jerk Tacos with two sides at $45 or Jerk Chicken with three sides at $45. Click here to view their Facebook page.
- Kona Grill, 15900 La Cantera Pkwy., 210-877-5355, 7400 San Pedro Ave., 210-998-7601: The Game Day specials for Sunday include 15 chicken wings for $18, prime rib nachos for $18, a sake bomber kit for $29 and a to-go kit for margaritas for four at $49. Click here to see the menu and to order.
- SA Seafood, 5222 De Zavala Road, 210-236-7777: The restaurant will be offering wings and fries specials, with sauce flavors including buffalo, BBQ, SA Spicy Cajun or lemon pepper. The Wings + Fries special ranges from 10 pieces at $9.99 to 20 pieces at $15.99. The Whole Wings + Fries special ranges from six pieces at $9.99 to 12 pieces at $15.99. Click here to view their website.
- Taco Cabana, multiple locations: The Tex-Mex chain is offering 10% off its Big Game Party Bundles with the code CODE426. The bundles include the TC Taco Bar, the TC Nacho Bar or the TC Breakfast Taco Box, which each feed 10 people. The chain is also offering margaritas starting at $2, gallon margaritas at $29.99 and chicken nachos at $5. Taco Cabana will also offer the new TC Big Game Box, which includes two large quesadillas, 12 chicken flautas and three containers of queso, for $19.99. The deals are available from Friday through Sunday. Click here to view their website.
- Two Bros. BBQ, 12656 West Ave., 210-496-0222: Super Bro BBQ packs include brisket, chicken thighs, sausage links, chopped beef and more. The First Down Pack feeds four to six people at $74.95, and the Touch Down Pack feeds eight to 10 people at $94.95. See their website here.
- Volare, 3902 McCullough Ave., 21-251-3424: The restaurant is offering two takeout options on Sunday from noon-8 p.m. The first option, which feeds four to six people, includes one large cheese or pepperoni pizza, eight wings and fries for $25. The second option, which feeds 10 to 12 people, includes a tray of homemade fettuccine alfredo with chicken, a tray of Caesar salad and 20 wings for $90. Trays can be reserved by calling the restaurant directly.