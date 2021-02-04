Should you buy used appliances?

SAN ANTONIO – If pandemic-related shortages have made it challenging to buy the new appliance you want, or you just want to save money, you may be considering buying secondhand. Is that a wise idea?

Maybe, according to Consumer Reports.

Not only will you save cash, but you will also help save the planet by keeping a hunk of metal out of the landfill.

“You could also be getting a high-end appliance with features you wouldn’t be able to afford otherwise,” said Perry Santanachote, home editor for Consumer Reports.

As for yard sales or online sites like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace, Consumer Reports suggests skipping them because those sellers usually can’t offer a guarantee or warranty.

Instead, they suggest trying a local, reputable repair shop or checking out used appliance stores early and often. You can save 50% or more, even if the appliance has never been used. CR says your best bets for buying used are washers, dryers, ranges and refrigerators.

No matter what you’re shopping for, find out the age of the appliance so you can calculate whether it’s worth it.

“If you’re spending a couple hundred dollars on a 10-year-old refrigerator with an average useful life of 12 years, you need to balance that value in your mind,” Santanachote said. “Ask yourself if it’s worth it if you’re only going to get two years out of it.”

The brand often makes a difference, too.

CR’s reliability surveys of thousands of members found that LG, GE and Kenmore all earned a good or higher reliability rating for their fridges, ranges, washers and dryers.

Before you buy, Santanachote says take a close look. Plug it in, look for damage or rust, and check the buttons and knobs. And, do a smell check for mold.

If the appliance doesn’t have a sticker with a model and serial number, that’s a warning sign.

Finally, don’t be afraid to negotiate.

