5 tips on how to conserve energy with household appliances

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As residents in South Texas already know, August weather can be brutal -- with temperatures reaching 100 degrees or higher.

According to CPS Energy, high-energy demand days are a few days each summer when demand for electricity is highest, and they typically occur from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on very hot days.

Every bit of conserved energy helps CPS Energy continue to power San Antonio. CPS Energy has provided five tips on how you can potentially save money on your energy bill by conserving energy with your washer, dryer and dishwasher.

Save money by letting the Texas heat dry your clothes. Use a clothesline or drying rack instead of the dryer. If your clothes dry a little stiff, use your dryer’s fluff cycle (before 3 p.m. or after 7 p.m.). Run your washer, dryer and dishwasher only when they are fully loaded. Wash your laundry with cold water. Don’t overfill your dryer. Dry your laundry loads back-to-back and clean the lint filter between loads. This way the dryer is still hot from the previous load, saving energy. Use the air-dry setting on your dishwasher. The heat-dry setting uses more energy and heats up your home, requiring more air conditioning.

Here’s where your energy goes, according to CPS Energy:

If you’re curious to know what makes up your energy bill, heating and cooling take the most energy at 58%, water heating is 13%, lighting is third with 10%, refrigeration is 7%, and cooking and other appliances make up 6%.

Since Texas is in some of its hottest months of the year, energy conservation will be necessary for all of the residents in Bexar County, if people are aiming to keep their electric bills manageable. Click or tap here to learn how to save energy.

CPS Energy continues to be flexible when working with customers to ensure they are on one of many assistance programs during this time of need. The company has a variety of money-saving and general assistance programs available for customers. To learn more, visit cpsenergy.com/assistance.