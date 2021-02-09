Driver fleeing from DPS reached 100 mph before crashing into home, troopers say

A pickup rolled over into a Northwest Side home after a chase with Texas DPS troopers on Feb. 9, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – The driver of a black pickup lost control Tuesday afternoon while allegedly fleeing from Texas DPS troopers, crashing into a home on the city’s Northwest Side.

Sgt. Orlando Moreno said the incident began when a trooper initiated a traffic stop near Culebra and I-10 for speeding. The driver then exceeded speeds of 100 mph while attempting to evade the trooper, Moreno said.

After initially driving west, the driver used a turnaround to get onto the I-10 East Access Road, where he lost control, causing the pickup to roll over into a home on Pasadena Street.

Although the home was occupied, no residents were hurt in the crash, Moreno said.

The driver was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Moreno said it’s unclear why the driver was speeding. Troopers have been unable to search the pickup because a live power line fell onto the vehicle.

The driver will likely face evading arrest charges. The investigation was ongoing Tuesday.