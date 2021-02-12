Have you seen this man? San Antonio police asking for public’s help in finding robbery suspect

San Antonio police and Crimestoppers are searching for a man accused of robbing a convenience store last month.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of robbing a convenience store last month.

The incident happened around 4:05 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, at a 7-Eleven convenience store at 11390 I-35 South access road.

Authorities said the man came into the store and took several bottles of wine. As he started to leave with the unpaid wine bottles, police said he threatened to come back and “kill the store clerk.”

The man then took off in a dark-colored sedan and is still at large. His identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with more information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Public Information Office at 210-207-7579.

RELATED: San Antonio police, Crime Stoppers searching for suspect after man found fatally shot in front yard