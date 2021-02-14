Medina Co. Justice of the Peace arrested by TX Attorney General’s office, sheriff says

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Attorney General’s Office is investigating election complaints involving Medina County Justice of the Peace Judge Tomas “Tommy” Ramirez III and several others, Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown confirmed Saturday.

Brown said he was contacted by the AG’s office in case they needed help making arrests on four warrants out of Bandera County.

Ramirez and two others turned themselves in to Bandera County authorities, Brown said. A fourth wanted person may be out of town, the sheriff said.

Brown said he didn’t have details on the warrants but said that officials with the AG’s office said the investigation involved “election complaints.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.