Thousands across San Antonio wait in cold for dwindling supplies at H-E-B, Lowes locations

SAN ANTONIO – The sun’s appearance on Tuesday thawed some icy roads, offering a short window of time for people across the region to venture out for some much-needed food, gas and water.

KSAT crews and viewers captured daunting images, eerily similar to many from last spring: seemingly never-ending lines at grocery stores, gas stations, convenience stores that were packed and running out of supplies.

However, this time it’s not the pandemic driving crowds to gather essentials.

“When we went into the store, they barely had anything,” Brittany Holmes said outside the H-E-B Market on Flores Street. “There was barely any food so we’re getting real creative.”

The freezing temperatures and power outages are bringing an even harsher type of quarantine-lifestyle as low temperatures and incoming freezing rain continues to affect the area.

It’s not quite the San Antonio vacation Miami natives Holmes and Simone Johnson expected.

Ad

“Our flight was canceled and rescheduled,” Johnson said. “This morning we came to get some extra groceries. We’ve been camped out since 10:30 and they opened up at noon.”

Across the city, KSAT saw long lines similar to those inside HEB’s at Lowe’s, Home Depot and convenience stores across the city.

Employees at several Lowes stores KSAT called, said they were sold out of space heaters and propane tanks.

The most concerning lines were those that extended hundreds of people waiting outside in the cold, reflecting some desperation and a realization that this emergency is not over yet.