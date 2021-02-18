San Antonio Food Bank needs over 500 volunteers to help at 7 mega mobile food distribution sites this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank is preparing to provide emergency outreach to community members in need after being affected by the recent winter storms. It needs more than 500 volunteers to help at seven mega mobile food distribution sites over the weekend.

Pre-registration for support from the food bank is recommended for those who have internet access. However, those who cannot pre-register before the event will not be turned away and can access food while supplies last, the food bank said.

“Our community is hurting. We have been meeting the emergency food needs all week for the homeless and those in shelters across our community. Now it’s time to reach those in homes through our distributions and home deliveries,” said Eric Cooper, president & CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank, in a written statement.

People can pre-register at https://safoodbank.org/cvresponse/getfood/ . For more information about the mega food distribution sites this weekend, call the San Antonio Food Bank helpline at 210-431-8326 during regular business hours on Friday or Saturday.

Those who would like to volunteer at a mobile food distribution site are asked to register at www.safoodbank.org/volunteer .

The following are the upcoming mobile food distributions happening between Friday and Sunday:

WHEN: Friday-Sunday (Feb 19-21)

TIME: 10am-4pm

WHERE: San Antonio Food Bank main facility, with pre-check required beforehand at Camargo Park: 5738 Castroville Rd (78227)

WHAT: 1,000 households (more than 5,000 individuals) get 100+ pounds of food, water

---------------------------------------------------------

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 19

TIME: 11am-1pm

WHERE: NISD Gustafson Stadium: 7001 Culebra Rd (78238)

WHAT: 2,000 households (more than 5,000 individuals) get 100+ pounds of food, water

---------------------------------------------------------

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 19

TIME: 2:00-4:00pm

WHERE: Rackspace Technology: 1 Fanatical Pl (78218)

WHAT: 2,000 households (more than 5,000 individuals) get 100+ pounds of food, water

---------------------------------------------------------

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 20

TIME: 1:00-4:00pm

WHERE: Harlandale ISD Memorial Stadium: 1109 Apollo St (78214)

WHAT: 1,000 households (more than 5,000 individuals) get 100+ pounds of food, water

---------------------------------------------------------