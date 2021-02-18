Winter wonderland turns into winter crisis in Brackettville

Kinney County – What started off as a winter wonderland for so many Texas residents has now turned into a winter weather crisis.

Not just in San Antonio, but in smaller surrounding counties as well.

In Kinney County, many have been without power for days. Brackettville residents get their electricity through AEP Texas.

The company said it has restored electric service to approximately 150,000 customers overnight late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Kinney County Judge Tully Shahan said they are helping the community as much as they can.

“Yesterday alone, we passed out over 4,000 gallons of water in front of our civic center,” Shahan said.

Shahan said first responders have also checked on residents without power. Bracketville resident Alexis Gomez said her family lost power early Monday morning.

Ad

“My kids had already come and curled up in bed with me and I could feel their little bodies, their little feet were cold,” Gomez said.

Gomez said it’s been a challenge keeping her family warm during this winter storm.

“For the first two nights, we were staying warm, getting in and out of the truck,” Gomez said.

Thursday afternoon, Gomez said her power was restored but was not sure how long it would last.

“Somebody should be held responsible,” Gomez said.

Judge Shahan said Bracketville residents without power should call AEP Texas at 877-373-4858.

RELATED: ERCOT board meeting last week included joke about cowboy boots, less than 40 seconds of storm talk