ACS officer hailed hero after rescuing dog stuck on roof of San Antonio College building

An Animal Care Services officer is being hailed a hero after rescuing a dog that was stuck on the roof of a three-story building on San Antonio College’s campus. (Credit: ACS)

SAN ANTONIO – An Animal Care Services officer is being hailed a hero after rescuing a dog that was stuck on the roof of a three-story building on San Antonio College’s campus during this week’s snow storm.

The incident happened Thursday evening when a caller told ACS they had spotted the dog on the building, according to ACS officials.

Officer Vasquez was dispatched to the location and after arriving on scene, she rushed to the rooftop and at the top, she saw paw prints on the snow that lead to another stairwell.

Vasquez stayed on the trail and found a female lab mix that was huddled in the rooftop stairwell, trying to stay warm, according to ACS.

More college officers assisted Vasquez as they tried to guide the dog to safety. However, the dog shielded away from Vazquez and ran toward the edge of the rooftop railing, in an attempt to get away, ACS officials said.

“Fearing for her safety, I was able to lasso her- but missed her head. I was able to secure my leash around her hips [and did whatever it took] to ensure I did not lose her,” Vasquez said.

The dog was able to be safely rescued and Vazquez brought her down five flights of stairs, taking her to safety, according to ACS.

The animal shelter has since named the dog Melody. She did sustain an eye injury but is otherwise okay, ACS said.

Melody is now available for adoption or foster placement. Her animal ID is A595871 and if you’re interested in meeting her, ACS invites you to stop by and visit her.

