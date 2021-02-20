School education continues to suffer during dangerous wintry conditions

San Antonio – It’s been a tough week for families, as the winter weather has left many without power and water.

On Friday morning, families lined up in their cars for a food distribution event at Gus Stadium, hosted by the San Antonio Food Bank.

Northside ISD parent Efrain Castillo said although power has been restored to many households, it’s still tough finding food.

“We lost power for almost a day and a half,” said Castillo. “Trying to get groceries, can’t get anything because by the time you get there everything is wiped out.”

That’s not the only concern for families.

Due to the weather conditions, schools across Bexar County also closed this week.

“We couldn’t get online this week,” Castillo said.

That meant less time learning.

“I feel bad for my kids because I mean, they need to go to school. They need to learn and it feels like they’re not getting, like I guess, proper education,” Castillo said.

Children have already been dealing with COVID-19 losses and isolation.

“Our kids gotta socialize just like we do,” said Diana Williams, a parent.

A spokesperson for NISD said families can reach out to their child’s school or teachers for information regarding additional assistance.

In-person learning and remote learning is expected to resume Monday.

The district said they have been assessing facilities. They had minor incidents of frozen pipes, but no major damage or major leaking.

