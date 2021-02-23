Dangerous winter conditions led to busy week for San Antonio first responders

SAN ANTONIO – Last week’s devastating winter storm created dangerous conditions for the Alamo City.

The San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department handled thousands of weather related calls, all of which made for a very busy time.

According to SAFD, they responded to a total of 9,199 total incidents between Feb. 14 thru Feb. 19. Some of the calls include:

3,991 EMS responses

295 oxygen refill responses

130 structure fire incidents

The fire department also assisted with the mass transfer of hospital patients.

The police department handled a tracked 1,454 crash calls for services between Feb. 13 - Feb. 19 as officers worked to maintain safe roadways for all drivers.

A total of 20 SAPD vehicles were damaged during the weather event. An SAPD spokesperson told KSAT that there were a total of five weather-related traffic deaths.