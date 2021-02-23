Deputies find woman, 52, dead in her home, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s office found a 52-year-old woman dead in her home on Saturday, just days after she was last seen.

On Saturday, the sheriff’s office filed a missing person’s report for a 52-year-old woman after one of her co-workers said the woman had not reported to work since Wednesday morning.

Due to “details given by co-workers and inclement weather,” the BCSO missing persons unit began to work to find the woman.

The sheriff’s office said deputies planned to make a forced entry into the woman’s home on Saturday after they had “no luck” in locating her.

Ultimately, deputies decided to enter the house “in the case that the missing person was injured or in need of emergency help,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement to KSAT.

The woman is believed to have died “due to natural causes,” according to BCSO’s statement.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to make an official announcement on the woman’s cause of death.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.

