Oven sparks fire at apartment complex on San Antonio’s North Side

A small fire was sparked by an oven at the Joseph Apartments in the 11600 block of Huebner Road on Feb. 24, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – Residents in a North Side apartment building were evacuated Wednesday morning after a fire that sparked with an appliance spread into the walls.

The fire started at the Joseph Apartments before 10 a.m. on Wednesday when a maintenance worker was trying to help a resident with a faulty oven.

A fire sparked and went up the wall and into the subfloor. Firefighters arrived, evacuated the building and were able to get the fire out quickly before it got out of control.

Nobody was injured.

Firefighters said a couple of apartments have some drywall and water damage.