Homeland Security investigating after 10 people jump out of SUV during traffic stop, BCSO says

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said 10 people fled from an SUV during a traffic stop on Wednesday, March, 3, 2021, in the 2200 block of S. Callaghan Road, not far from Highway 90 on the West Side.

SAN ANTONIO – Officials are investigating a possible human trafficking case after 10 people jumped out of an SUV during a traffic stop late Wednesday.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of S. Callaghan Road, not far from Highway 90 on the West Side.

According to BCSO, a deputy in a traffic unit attempted to stop the SUV for speeding.

Ten people, including the driver, jumped out of the SUV and ran off, deputies said.

Three people were detained, but the others were not found by BCSO, which deployed aerial assistance.

Homeland Security Investigations is now handling the investigation, according to BCSO.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also: