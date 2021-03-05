Search underway for missing teen in San Antonio

Marisol Love, 15, was last seen on Feb. 28 in the 4000 block of High Ridge Circle, police say.

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a missing 15-year-old girl in San Antonio, according to San Antonio police.

Marisol Love was last seen on Feb. 28 in the 4000 block of High Ridge Circle.

She’s described as having straight, shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes, is right-handed, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and sneakers.

Anyone with more information on Love’s whereabouts is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Departments Missing Person Unit at (210)207-7660.

RELATED: Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old man in Katy