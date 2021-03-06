How to make moving with a dog easier

Across the country, shelters have seen their crates go empty as more people adopted pets during their extended time at home.

And chances are, your four-legged friend is still getting accustomed to its new surroundings.

“If you have a move planned, include your pup in the process. Keeping an upbeat attitude will make it a lot less stressful of an experience,” said Angie Hicks, the co-founder of Angie’s List.

Hicks also said to continue to “show your pet that you’re packing up their bed, their blanket, their favorite toys. All of this will make sure that you have a smooth transition.”

To prepare for your dog’s arrival in the new space, bring a few unwashed items, like blankets or t-shirts, to place in rooms where your dog will spend most of their time. This will help transfer the scent of your old home into your new one and will help your dog feel comfortable. But, comfort isn’t the only thing to prepare for.

Ad

Hicks said, “Pet-proof your house first before you bring your pet in. Get down on their level and look around for any dangerous items. Are there any poisons they might get into, or any dangerous sharp items? Remove all of those so that your pet has a safe and happy environment.”

You should also check for small spaces they could climb into and get stuck.

Eliminate potential hazards before your dog enters so they can safely explore.

To get things started on the right paw, give them the V.I.P. tour of the new space.

Finally, take your pet on a guided tour. Hick suggests letting your dog get a sense for the space, the smell and get comfortable in their new surroundings.

Creating a home environment that’s safe, familiar and consistently scheduled will make the change to a new house easier for the whole family—humans and animals alike.