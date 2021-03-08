Motorcyclist returning home, pulling into driveway struck in hit-and-run crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a hit-and-run crash on the city’s South Side early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. outside a home in the 300 block of Hot Wells Boulevard, not far from South New Braunfels Avenue.

According to police, the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, had returned home and was about to turn into his driveway when he was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition, but that the foot peg from the bike went through his knee.

SAPD did not give a description of the fleeing vehicle.

Both the San Antonio Police Department and EMS responded to the call.

When found, the driver of the vehicle may face a charge of a failing to stop and render aid.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.