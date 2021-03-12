Bexar County Precinct 4 deputy set to retire after serving community for 70 years

BEXAR COUNTY – A reserve deputy sergeant with the Precinct 4 Bexar County Constable’s office is retiring after being on the job for 73 years.

At 94 years old, Arthur Caulk is the second oldest peace officer in the state of Texas.

He told KSAT that he answered the call to protect at an early age by proudly served his country during World War II.

His mission continued when he returned back to the United States in 1947 and Caulk started his journey in law enforcement.

He has been with the Precinct 4 Bexar County Constable’s office since 1980.

During his tenure he has tackled evictions, traffic patrol, issuing warrants and other notices.

“It’s just the way I am. I have to be busy. I can just sit back and do nothing,” he said.

He currently serves under Constable Kathryn Brown, who was sworn in at the start of the year.

Brown said that Caulk helped her ease into her new role. She credits him for helping other deputies on the job.

“I’m definitely very certain that they took a chapter out of his book,” she said.

She said his presence will not just be missed at her office, but across the community.

“We’re going to be losing a piece of history. He has brought a lot of experience, knowledge and wisdom,” said Brown.

However, Caulk said just because he plans to step down from. his role, he will always answer the call to help.

“If somebody needs help to do something, I help them,” said Caulk.