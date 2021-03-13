Woman killed after crashing into barrier, skidding into concrete pillars under Highway 151, police say

A woman is dead after crashing into a barrier and skidding into concrete pillars under Highway 151, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m., Saturday, on Highway 151 and Loop 1604.

Police said the woman, in her 20s, was driving a Mini Cooper at a high rate of speed when she crashed into the cable road barrier on 1604 and then skidded into the concrete pillars under 151.

The woman was pinned in the car and had to be extracted, according to officials. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported and further details are limited at this time.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

